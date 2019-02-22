Apostle Nyirenda in ‘blessed hand that giveth’ drive

Blantyre based Apostle Innocent Nyirenda says it is every citizen’s duty to cushion the poverty and helplessness of others and has since called on all to embrace the spirit of giving and sharing.

Apostle Nyirenda smiles as he offloads some bags of flour

Nyirenda, who has been running a number of personal charity initiatives in the commercial capital of Blantyre, said everbody, with the little they have, they can be able to transform a life in one way or another.

He said: “The spirit of giving is Godly and heavenly. God is a true reflection of what true sharing and giving incorporates: He shared his ownself with us by creating us in His image, He also sacrificed His only son Jesus to die for us. I should admit that giving and sharing are some of those great things that excite God,” said Nyirenda, quoting Acts 20:35.

During the sharing of a number of assorted items to the underpriviledged in the locations of Makata, Nyirenda said it was diheartening that while some were in exaggarated plenty in the country most were living impoverished lives.

“We must come together as church, government and traditional leaders to reflect on others so that they live happy lives like were are,” he said.

In the same Makata, Nyirenda donated cream to persons with albinism and called on all to stop politicizing the situation.

“The killing of albinos is wicked. We must all take part in ensuring that they have maximum protection,” said the Nyirenda, who also resident pastor of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Blantyre Branch.