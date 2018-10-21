2018 Mulhakho Wa Alhomwe Jamboree Impresses President Mutharika

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has called on all Malawians in the country to embrace culture as a unifying tool that fosters peace and

unity for socio-economic development of the country.

Mutharika was speaking on Sunday at Chonde in Mulanje during the eleventh Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual cultural festival that was held under the theme: ‘Culture as a unifying tool.’

The Malawian leader who is also patron for Mulhako wa Alhomwe said he was impressed with the organisation of this year’s event describing it as excellent.

“Let me commend Mr Chuma (James Chuma), Mr Mulli (Leston Mulli) and entire Organising committee for this year’s event, well done for organizing this event well, ” he said.

President Mutharika said cultural differences should not divide Malawians but rather fortify the nation towards a common

goal which is socio-economic development.

“As Malawians we need to be patriotic and hardworking to develop the nation. We should refrain from petty jealousy as it hinders socio-economic growth,” he said.

Mutharika said he would continue developing all parts of the country without favour.

Mutharika said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) – led government would ensure that those that are not employed are given business opportunities, including motorbikes.

He disclosed that through the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase Nine which is expected to roll out in 2019, government plans to electrify over 400 rural trading centres across the country.

Mutharika also said that by December this year, 500 villages will be connected to satellite television. This is a China donation to Malawi and other countries in Africa.

Mutharika appealed to the public to give the DPP a fresh mandate in next May 21 elections so that it continues with its development programmes.

In his remarks, Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi said culture has proved to be helpful in boosting the tourism industry in the country.

Speaking earlier, Paramount Chief Ngolongoliwa said the presence of various chiefs from other cultures at the gathering was a sign that there is unity in the country.

Ngolongoliwa commended the president for the various development programmes being implemented under his leadership, saying there has been a lot of transformation in the country since he was voted into power in 2014.

“If you compare the past and the present, you will notice that we have made tremendous strides as a nation-development wise. We now have electricity in rural areas, we have a good road network which was not the case in the past,” he said.

The Lomwe Chief said he was optimistic that once given another term to run the affairs of government, the country would be developed beyond recognition.

In his remarks, Mulhako wa Alhomwe Chairperson, Leston Mulli said culture remains important because it gives people a sense of belonging, emphasizing: “This year we deliberately chose the theme, “Culture a unifying tool,” let’s all hold hands in unity as one

so that we continue to develop at a faster rate under the leadership of President Mutharika.”

Mulli warned the gathering not to be enticed by politicians who spread lies just to gain political mileage.

Mulhakho wa Alhomwe was established as a cultural grouping in 2007 by the late President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika to promote and preserve Lomwe culture.

Other notable people in attendance included former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Esther Mcheka Chilenje, DPP Secretary General, Griezelder Jeffrey, Paramount Chiefs Lundu, Kawinga, Gomani and Chewa King Kalonga Gawa Undi.

Blackson Mkupatira/mana

