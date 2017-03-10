2017 Women’s World Day of Prayer: First Lady Preaches Love

The First Lady of Malawi Dr. Gertrude Mutharika on Friday led women in the country in marking Women’s World Day of Prayer at the main event held in at the Karonga Museum, in Karonga district.

Addressing the women at the prayers, Madam Mutharika called on women in the country to love and stand in solidarity with each other to attract the goodness of God.

She said time has come for women to pray and ask God to remove the spirit of jealous and the need to destroy fellow women among them.

“There are women who have lost jobs or various job or business opportunities because of fellow women. We need to change. We must inculcate among us the spirit of love and begin to support one another as women,” said Madam Mutharika.

Madam Mutharika, congratulated the women of the Phillipines who organized the theme for this year’s prayers, saying it challenges women and mankind to stand with the less fortunate.

“in our communities we have orphans who need our love and care. We have people who are suffering from various chronic diseases we must embrace and support them. As prayerful women of faith, this is our responsibility,” she said.

During the Prayers, Madam Mutharika read the holy bible on book of Isaiah Chapters 51 and 52 verses one and two respectively. The offering from this year’s prayers will go towards a charity activity in Chitipa. The First Lady made a contribution of K300, 000 towards the activity.

