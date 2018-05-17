2 Mozambican Brothers Arrested For Theft In Malawi

Police in Limbe have arrested two Mozambican brothers for stealing K5 million and other assorted items from Premier Bet offices.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Patrick Mussa confirmed the arrest, saying the two were apprehended on Wednesday. Mussa identified the two as Saulos Kanyada and Malunga Kanyada.

He said the two with their accomplices broke into Premier Bet premises on May 8, 2018. He said the police recovered some items which included three Laptops and two computer monitors.

The brothers hail from Sambiradwa Village in Traditional Authority Chinduwo in Mozambique.

