2, 600 Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba Kids Still On Cloud-Nine Following X-mas Retreat With The First Couple

President Professor Peter Mutharika and the First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika have called on children in the country to continue working hard in class to become productive citizens of the country.

The Mutharika’s made the call on Friday when they treated children to a Christmas party at Zomba State Lodge

The First Couple advised the children to remain focused on their education to achieve big in life.

“Work hard in school. Respect your parents and fear God because that is the beginning of wisdom,” the President emphasized.

The First Couple played host to more than 2,000 drawn from different churches and mosques in the eastern region.

Apart from being treated with a three course sumptuous meal at the State House Marquee, the children were also entertained with outdoor activities like jumping castle, music and of course a three course sumptuous meal.

The First Citizen and the First Lady also posed for photographs with all the children that converged at the Christmas party where poem recitals, singing debates were among the highlights of the day.

The Malawian leader had an opportunity also to interact with the children through dancing and entertained questions from the children with an interesting one being on what it takes for one to be State President of the country.

“Education is very important,” Mutharika said briefly responded, encouraging the children to be disciplined and focused while avoiding anything that could distract them from achieving their goals in life.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Kumbukani Munthali commended the president and the First Lady for hosting the party, which he said, was an honour to the children from the eastern region.

Presidential advisor on religious affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa said this was the first time that Zomba was hosting such an event.

Last year, a similar event was held in Mzuzu for children in the northern region.

Zomba-based DJ Moda spiced the children’s Christmas party by dishing out some songs that appealed to the fun of these kids whose ages ranged from five years to 12.

More than 80 congregations and mosques with others from as far as Ntcheu and Monkey Bay in Mangochi were represented through participation of these children.

Seven year – old Kaso Phiri from Zomba CCAP said she enjoyed the party because there was a lot of interactions with the First Couple, a major highlight being a photo shoot opportunity.

“This photo shoot opportunity will remain a memorable moment. I ask the president to continue with this kind of interaction. This is great experience,” Phiri said.

