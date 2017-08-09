1st Degree Requirement Forces Kamlepo Back to School

Peoples Party (PP) Northern Region vice president has enrolled for a Degree in Rural and Community Development at Pentecostal University in Lilongwe, Malawi Voice has learnt.

This comes barely few months after Chairperson of the Electoral Reforms Commission Justice Anthony Kamanga said they settled the minimum academic qualification for future presidents to be a degree from an accredited university.

Kamlepo, a former Malawi Young Pioneer (MYP) deputy spy chief, nurses decades-long presidential ambitions, and senses a potential danger to his dream once the proposed law comes into force, hence the return to school.

“He is now my classmate at the Pentecostal University. He has joined as a Second Year student,” one student told Malawi Voice on Wednesday.

Kamlepo Kalua first contested in presidential elections in 1994 at the age of 36, when the race had no academic qualifications demands. He ran under the now defunct Malawi Democratic Party (MDP), which he used to lead. MDP, which was formed in 1993 was dissolved in 2012, after Kamlepo joined the PP.

He also appeared on the presidential ballot paper in 1999 and 2004 elections. He is currently a member of Rumphi East having won on a PP ticket in 2014.

In all the presidential elections he had been participating, Kamlepo was getting an average 0.1 percent of the total national vote.

