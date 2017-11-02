16 Malawi Army Soldiers Die In Fatal Road Accident In Mzimba…30 Sustain Injury

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chimphwanya has confirmed the death 16 recruits, including their instructors who were also in the vehicle coming from the training sessions in the forest.

However, Chimphwanya could not tell the cause of fatal accident saying they are yet to get full report.

He could also not tell how many people were in the vehicle.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that they went for final training sessions with pass out parade for November 11 in Salima.

Eye witnesses say the TATA the soldiers were in overturned several times after the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to overspeeding.

The bodies of the deceased soldiers have been taken to Mzimba Hospital.

Over 30 soldiers have also sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Mzimba Hospital.