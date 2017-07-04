15 Sports Bar & Lounge To Celebrate Malawian Heritage On Independence Day

Fifteen Sports Bar & Lounge is set to host ‘Proudly Malawian Day’ on Independence Day which will be a perfect time for families to interact and celebrate Malawian heritage.

After hosting a number of culture-themed events since it was opened, the lounge will for the first time host a number of activities and offer traditional beverages and food as one way of celebrating Malawi’s independence which falls on July 6.

Co-owner of 15 Sports Bar and Lounge James Makunje Jnr said the joint recognises its role in celebrating Malawian heritage.

“We want to play a leading role to give our patrons something that they can easily identify with. On a day like this, we should always celebrate together and reflect on what we want to achieve as a country,” he said.

Makunje Jnr said they lounge wants to create a memorable atmosphere for the patrons.

“We know that not everyone would manage to go to their home districts that is the reason we want to create an atmosphere that will give the patrons that feeling of being proudly Malawian,” he said.

Some of the activities on this day are Gule wamkulu, Beni, clothing stalls, food stalls, cocktail stands and big fireworks display.

“We will have thobwa and other local foods which the patrons would enjoy. We promise huge fun on Independence Day and we believe a lot of people will come and celebrate with us,” he said.

