Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Fifteen Malawian deportees arrived in the country today from South Africa. Attached is the copy of deportation order. 15 Deportees Coming Home From South Africa added by Malawi Voice Reporter on November 20, 2018View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter → Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related