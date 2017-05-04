10 Reasons Why Bushiri Has Been Blocked In Botswana

WHY BUSHIRI WAS KICKED OUT
*Involved in money laundering with most local pastors/Prophets who claim to be his spiritual sons
*Bushiri once lived in Botswana during the Pastor Sakufiwa days and disappeared when Sakufiwa was PI’d. He then resurfaced in S.A
*His “trading tool” Ref Wayne to be also banned from Botswana or at least required to apply for VISA
*Bushiri is the one funding Ref Wayne’s claimed rich life.
*Ref Wayne frequents Botswana and claims to be a forex trader
*Botswana Gov and Botswana Stock Exchange have warned Batswana not to do any business with Ref Wayne
*He recently used Botswana Stock Exchange Logo in an attempt to swindle Batswana but stock exchange was quick to release a warning statement
*Ref Wayne recently lied that he bought a house in Botswana (The house belongs to a local businessman known to Paparazzi)
*whenever he is in town, drugs rule the hotel circles . Young gullible Gabs girls frequent his squad hotel rooms.
#############
LIKE Choppies Facebook page and stand a chance to walk away with a Huawei phone.
After Liking SMS your names to 75155960 to be on the draw. Invite friends to LIKE CHOPPIES Facebook page.