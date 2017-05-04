10 Reasons Why Bushiri Has Been Blocked In Botswana

By on No Comment

WHY BUSHIRI WAS KICKED OUT

*Involved in money laundering with most local pastors/Prophets who claim to be his spiritual sons

*Bushiri once lived in Botswana during the Pastor Sakufiwa days and disappeared when Sakufiwa was PI’d. He then resurfaced in S.A

*His “trading tool” Ref Wayne to be also banned from Botswana or at least required to apply for VISA

*Bushiri is the one funding Ref Wayne’s claimed rich life.

*Ref Wayne frequents Botswana and claims to be a forex trader

*Botswana Gov and Botswana Stock Exchange have warned Batswana not to do any business with Ref Wayne

*He recently used Botswana Stock Exchange Logo in an attempt to swindle Batswana but stock exchange was quick to release a warning statement

*Ref Wayne recently lied that he bought a house in Botswana (The house belongs to a local businessman known to Paparazzi)

*whenever he is in town, drugs rule the hotel circles . Young gullible Gabs girls frequent his squad hotel rooms.

#############

LIKE Choppies Facebook page and stand a chance to walk away with a Huawei phone.

After Liking SMS your names to 75155960 to be on the draw. Invite friends to LIKE CHOPPIES Facebook page.

10 Reasons Why Bushiri Has Been Blocked In Botswana added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

Leave a Reply