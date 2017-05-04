10 Reasons Why Bushiri Has Been Blocked In Botswana

Connect on Linked in

WHY BUSHIRI WAS KICKED OUT

*Involved in money laundering with most local pastors/Prophets who claim to be his spiritual sons

*Bushiri once lived in Botswana during the Pastor Sakufiwa days and disappeared when Sakufiwa was PI’d. He then resurfaced in S.A

*His “trading tool” Ref Wayne to be also banned from Botswana or at least required to apply for VISA

*Bushiri is the one funding Ref Wayne’s claimed rich life.

*Ref Wayne frequents Botswana and claims to be a forex trader

*Botswana Gov and Botswana Stock Exchange have warned Batswana not to do any business with Ref Wayne

*He recently used Botswana Stock Exchange Logo in an attempt to swindle Batswana but stock exchange was quick to release a warning statement

*Ref Wayne recently lied that he bought a house in Botswana (The house belongs to a local businessman known to Paparazzi)

*whenever he is in town, drugs rule the hotel circles . Young gullible Gabs girls frequent his squad hotel rooms.

